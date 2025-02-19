42°
Ward 2 Water District says some customers may have odd bill totals after meter misreadings

By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Ward 2 Water District says that if you have received a high monthly water bill recently, it may be due to some meter malfunctions. 

In a letter sent to customers and posted to social media Friday, the district said it recently implemented billing for a 12-month average. If the meter was under-read in the past, the account would continue to be under-billed until the meter was changed. 

Once the meter changed, however, it is possible the new readings could results in a spike in bill prices or overcharging. 

Ward Two said if a meter change had resulted in overcharging for water bills, you could be entitled to compensation or a payment plan. 

Any questions about the new plans can be directed to Ward Two at (225) 665-5188. 

