75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ward 2 Water District issues boil advisory in Denham Springs

1 hour 47 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 3:15 PM May 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Ward Two Water District is making repairs to a water main at the intersection of Perkins Road and Cane Market Road, triggering a boil advisory for nearby customers.

Water pressure is expected to drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard during the repairs.

Trending News

The advisory covers customers on Perkins Road from Rocky Road to Cane Market Road and on Cane Market Road from Perkins Road to Smylie Road, including those on Smylie Road, Cooper Allen Road and Perkins Crossing Road. Customers on Rocky Road and Billie Drive are not included.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days