51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Man stole $6,500 cash from truck in parking lot

1 hour 44 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, February 18 2022 Feb 18, 2022 February 18, 2022 11:10 AM February 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Police are looking for a man who broke into a truck and took a bank envelope containing thousands of dollars.

The Gonzales Police Department shared photos Friday showing the suspect in the parking lot of a business where the break-in happened Dec. 22. Police said the man forced his way into the truck and took the envelope, which contained $6,500. 

The suspect left the area in a white Kia Optima. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the department at (225)647-9583.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days