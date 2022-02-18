WANTED: Man stole $6,500 cash from truck in parking lot

GONZALES - Police are looking for a man who broke into a truck and took a bank envelope containing thousands of dollars.

The Gonzales Police Department shared photos Friday showing the suspect in the parking lot of a business where the break-in happened Dec. 22. Police said the man forced his way into the truck and took the envelope, which contained $6,500.

The suspect left the area in a white Kia Optima.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the department at (225)647-9583.