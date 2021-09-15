WANTED: Man ditches stolen car in Wal-Mart parking lot

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are seeking a man who abandoned a stolen car in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle in question was stolen from an Exxon Mobil on Gulf States Utilities Drive Aug. 12. Deputies say the stolen car was spotted again on Aug. 20, when the suspect dropped it off in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart at 10200 Sullivan Road.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.