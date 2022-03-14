WANTED: Man burglarized Ascension post office, stole packages

DUPLESSIS - Deputies are looking for a man who broke into a post office and made off with several stolen packages.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crime happened late Friday night at the post office along LA 621. Surveillance cameras appeared to show the man entering the location and loading the packages into his car.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a light-colored 2002-2006 Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should contact authorities at 225-621-4636.