WANTED: LSU Police search for additional suspects in armed robbery

BATON ROUGE- Police search for additional suspects wanted in an armed robbery case that occurred at Cypress Hall on LSU's campus.

LSU Police have arrested Timothy A. Williams and Stefan Mann, both were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Monday evening. Williams was arrested for armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, and Mann was arrested for armed robbery. LSU Police have also recovered the stolen vehicle.

According to the arrest report, 3 armed suspects robbed two IPhones, a playstation controller, and the keys to the victim's car. Both Williams and Mann were students at Southern University.

Three additional suspects are wanted in this case including the following:

DESMOND OLIVER TOLBERT

Age: 19

DONTA ALPHONSE GREEN

Age: 19

LORENZO JERMIAH FISHER

Age: 18

The armed robbery occurred on Feb. 14, 2020 at 2:30 a.m. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of these suspects, contact Investigator Drake at (225-578-3231).