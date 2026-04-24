Greensburg woman arrested after 27 malnourished dogs rescued from property, husband still at large

GREENSBURG - A woman is in custody, and her husband is on the run after police in St. Helena Parish say they rescued 27 dogs from life-threatening conditions at a property.

Candace Hollis is being held on a $628,000 bond after being arrested on 27 counts of cruelty to animals, 21 of which were felonies. She is also facing a charge of illegal carrying of a firearm and distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs.

Her husband, Charles Hollis, has not been located but has outstanding warrants for the same charges.

Police say multiple calls about dogs barking and chasing people led them to the property. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and property.

"It was deplorable, man. It was horrific. I haven't seen anything like that in my 20-plus years in law enforcement," said Lee Carona, assistant chief of Greensburg police.

Investigators say dogs were scattered across the property, some in a shed. Videos and pictures show dogs in cages with old water and one cooler with what appeared to be a dead bird.

The Louisiana Humane Society says one dog had concrete and sticks in her stomach. "

"They were covered in feces and urine. There was probably close to an inch of standing urine within most of the residents in that shed," Carona said.

All of the dogs are now on the road to recovery. Rescuers say the cost is high.

"Imagine one dog sick can ring up a bill of a couple thousand. Try 27 with medical needs. They have to be examined, vaccinated, heartworm tested," Jeff Dorson of the Humane Society of Louisiana said.

Investigators are also looking into whether two children were living in these conditions alone while the adults lived elsewhere.