Walmart says $9 billion committed to store upgrades

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - The nation's largest retailer is making some big changes -- and spending big money to do so.

Walmart on Monday said it's unveiling 117 remodeled stores across the country. The overhaul to those properties cost the company more than half-a-billion dollars.

But that's just a fraction of the total budget the company announced for a revamp of hundreds of properties over a 2-year period.

In all, Walmart says it's committed more than $9 billion to upgrades at about 1,400 stores. The company operates more than 4,700 stores in the United States.

The makeover isn't just a fresh coat of paint, but a reimagining of the design, Walmart said.

Stores that are remodeled include added services in the vision center and pharmacy, product displays that encourage shopper interaction and "digital touchpoints" that aim to provide more information on products and services.

New shopping carts are rolling out and stores will feature a "mother's room" for nursing.

"With nearly 90 percent of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Walmart, we understand how important our local stores are to customers and communities, and these construction investments allow us to create more local jobs and make it easier for our associates to get customers what they want, when they want it," said John Furner, chief executive officer of Walmart U.S.

The 117 stores that have completed their updates will have a joint "re-grand opening" on Friday, Nov. 3.