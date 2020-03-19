71°
Walmart adjusts store hours due to coronavirus outbreak

Thursday, March 19 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Walmarts across the country are adjusting store hours and certain procedures in response to the national fight against COVID-19. 

The grocery chain announced that its locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, March 19 until further notice.

The stores will also host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday, beginning March 24. 

Walmart locations will also begin to set limits for customers in certain categories. 

