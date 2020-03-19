71°
Walmart adjusts store hours due to coronavirus outbreak
Walmarts across the country are adjusting store hours and certain procedures in response to the national fight against COVID-19.
The grocery chain announced that its locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, March 19 until further notice.
The stores will also host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday, beginning March 24.
Walmart locations will also begin to set limits for customers in certain categories.
To better serve our customers and support our associates, Walmart U.S. stores are making the following changes: https://t.co/SFfKBdos5z pic.twitter.com/StIx9p2adE— Walmart (@Walmart) March 19, 2020
