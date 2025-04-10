82°
Walker Police trying to identify man who stole several generators from Stine's

1 hour 20 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, April 10 2025 Apr 10, 2025 April 10, 2025 2:43 PM April 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WALKER - Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly is involved in the theft of multiple generators at Stine's

According to the Walker Police Department, the man was also driving a red pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125.

