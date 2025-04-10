82°
Walker Police trying to identify man who stole several generators from Stine's
WALKER - Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly is involved in the theft of multiple generators at Stine's
According to the Walker Police Department, the man was also driving a red pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125.
