Walker Police: Part of Corbin Avenue closed due to storm debris

April 23, 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Generic image of Corbin Avenue in Walker

WALKER - Livingston Parish was impacted by the severe weather that struck Louisiana Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. 

Shortly before 7 a.m., Walker State Police issued a notification to the public, via their Facebook page, letting residents know that Corbin Avene is closed from just north of the tracks to north of Hutchinson Park due to downed trees & power lines. 

Drivers requiring access to that area will need to use alternate routes.

