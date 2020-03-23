Walker OMV to temporarily close after 5 p.m. Monday

WALKER - The Walker Office of Motor Vehicle Express on Burgess Avenue will be open Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but says it will temporarily shutter operations after 5 p.m. that evening.

On Monday, though the office will be open, residents are asked to only stop by if it is absolutely necessary.

In a Facebook post, the OMV said, "Please do not risk your safety or our staff for something that can wait."

Residents who have an essential need and should stop by the office are those who require ID to pick up medicines and those who are considered essential workers and require a vehicle registered or license plate so as to safely travel to and from work during the statewide stay-at-home order.

Anyone with questions is welcomed to message the OMV on its Facebook page.