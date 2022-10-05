81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Walker man shot to death Tuesday after fight escalated, police say

Tuesday, October 04 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - A fight between two people resulted in a deadly shooting Tuesday evening.

According to Walker Police, 27-year-old Marrece Felder got into the encounter with the shooter around 4 p.m. near the corner of Travis and Jim Tilley streets.

Officers said the fight escalated and the other person shot Felder three times before leaving the area. Felder was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Police said they are working to identify the suspect. 

