Walker man sentenced 40 years for rape of three juveniles, child pornography

LIVINGSTON - A Walker man was sentenced for 40 years after a conviction on multiple child sex crimes, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

David Tienda, 31, of Walker, was convicted of aggravated rape of three juveniles and one count of pornography involving juveniles. A 2023 investigation into Tienda resulted in two additional juvenile victims being uncovered alongside the one that was being investigated, and evidence that corroborated statements made by the victims was found on Tienda's phone.

Under Louisiana law, sex offenders are not eligible for diminution of sentence, meaning Tienda will serve the entire 40-year term. In addition to his prison sentence, Tienda is required to register as a sex offender upon completion of his sentence, and he will be required to undergo chemical castration, as mandated by law, according to LPSO.