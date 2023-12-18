57°
Walker man arrested for possession of child porn, bestiality videos
WALKER - A Walker man was arrested for possession of child pornography and videos of sexual abuse of animals.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies said 44-year-old Kurt Browning of Molly Melissa Drive in Walker was arrested after a tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children came in November.
Browning was arrested Monday, Dec. 18, for eight counts of pornography involving juveniles and three counts of possession of fil or images of sexual abuse of an animal.
