Walker High screens LSU game for flood victims without power

WALKER - Not even a hurricane can stop Tiger fans from enjoying the return of football season and Walker High School made sure of that.

The school opened up their football field to screen LSU's season opener against UCLA for anyone without power.

One man traveled over 45 minutes from Loranger to watch the game because he does not have power. Rick Samuels said he was very grateful for the physical and emotional break.

"We have no electricity. We have no way to watch anything. No internet, there is barely got a phone reception. And when we heard through the, through the grapevine that we're doing it tonight, we had an opportunity, been cutting a lot of trees and stuff so this is a break for us," Samuels said. "It's a relief, just to get away from the goal and to be able to see the game at the same time."

UCLA upset No. 16 LSU 38-27 in their season opener that was played in Rose Bowl Stadium.