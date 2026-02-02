Latest Weather Blog
Federal agencies temporarily increase number of H-2B visas; Rep. Letlow says this helps crawfish farmers
WASHINGTON — The federal government has temporarily increased the number of H-2B non-immigrant visas that will be awarded in 2026, a provision that Rep. Julia Letlow says will benefit Louisiana crawfish farmers.
The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor announced the increase in visas by 64,716 on Thursday. H-2B visas allow U.S. employers to fill seasonal nonfarm jobs, such as those in landscaping, forestry and processing.
According to federal officials, 46,226 of the nearly 65,000 visas will be available only for returning workers.
Letlow said the visas will be a "huge win for our Louisiana seafood producers and farmers."
"I am so grateful to President Trump for doing this for Louisiana," Letlow, who was recently endorsed by Trump in her run for U.S. Senate, said in a social media video on Saturday. "It is all about building relationships to get things done."
We delivered a HUGE win for our Louisiana seafood producers and farmers, and I’ll continue working with President Trump to deliver for Louisiana.— Julia B Letlow, Ph.D. (@jbletlow) January 31, 2026
You cannot vote to impeach the President and provide this type of leadership. I’ll always work with President Trump to do what’s… pic.twitter.com/iFgxxed3Kr
