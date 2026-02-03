44°
Delta Utilities met with customers to talk about high gas bills, ways they can save
BATON ROUGE - Delta Utilities met with community members Monday evening to discuss concerns about high natural gas bills.
Many customers called WBRZ at the beginning of 2026, saying their bills had more than tripled after Delta took over natural gas services from Entergy.
The Customer Cares Pop-Up event gave representatives the chance to help people go over their bills and find places where they can save money.
Delta launched a customer assistance program where customers can seek up to $250 in direct utility bill assistance once a year.
To apply for assistance, customers can call 833-335-8299 or visit company offices in Bogalusa, Covington or New Orleans.
