Baton Rouge Epicurean Society donates $120K to capital city nonprofits

BATON ROUGE - A half-dozen nonprofits in the capital city are celebrating having additional funding, which was donated by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society.

The organization handed out $120,000 to the following organizations to aid with health and nutritional programs in the area.

- Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank: $45,000

- FMOL Health|OLOL Children’s Health Weight & Nutrition Center: $20,000

- BREADA's 'Red Stick Sprouts' Children’s Program: $15,000

- ProStart's Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation: $15,000

- Knock Knock Children’s Museum: $10,000

- CASA: $10,000

- Girls on the Run South Louisiana: $5,000

The society works to promote culinary culture in Baton Rouge. Area chefs, caterers and restaurant owners raised the funds to support childhood nutrition and health initiatives, educational programs and scholarships.