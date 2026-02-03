Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Epicurean Society donates $120K to capital city nonprofits
BATON ROUGE - A half-dozen nonprofits in the capital city are celebrating having additional funding, which was donated by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society.
The organization handed out $120,000 to the following organizations to aid with health and nutritional programs in the area.
- Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank: $45,000
- FMOL Health|OLOL Children’s Health Weight & Nutrition Center: $20,000
- BREADA's 'Red Stick Sprouts' Children’s Program: $15,000
- ProStart's Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation: $15,000
- Knock Knock Children’s Museum: $10,000
- CASA: $10,000
- Girls on the Run South Louisiana: $5,000
Trending News
The society works to promote culinary culture in Baton Rouge. Area chefs, caterers and restaurant owners raised the funds to support childhood nutrition and health initiatives, educational programs and scholarships.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Epicurean Society donates $120K to capital city nonprofits
-
Federal agencies temporarily increase number of H-2B visas; Rep. Letlow says this...
-
Delta Utilities met with customers to talk about high gas bills, ways...
-
Inquiry into LSU's unreported NIL deals resolved, LSU Athletics official says
-
EBR Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn in court over property dispute
Sports Video
-
Southern football releases 2026 schedule
-
ESPN's College GameDay heads to Baton Rouge
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Alabama for seventh straight win
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...