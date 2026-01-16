Walker High School given all clear after law enforcement investigates 'potential threat' on campus

WALKER — After investigating a potential threat to Walker High School, officials said classes were allowed to return to normal operations Friday morning.

Law enforcement said that they were investigating a potential threat to the campus and, out of an abundance of caution, restricted flow to Walker High's campus.

"No evidence of a credible threat at the school has been confirmed at this time," officials initially said around 11 a.m.

Following a search of the campus, an all-clear was given and classes resumed shortly before noon.