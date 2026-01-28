51°
Walker Gas Department employee injured in crash while responding to reported gas leak
WALKER — A Walker city employee was involved in a car crash on Wednesday morning, officials said.
According to a news release from the city of Walker, a Gas Department employee was on call early Wednesday morning when he got into a wreck while responding to a reported gas leak. This crash happened outside of city limits in a city-owned vehicle, officials added.
The employee was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
Louisiana State Police is investigating the incident, as per standard procedure.
"At this time, no disruption to gas service has occured and the reported gas leak has been resolved," Walker officials said.
