'Walk to Remember' for Alzheimer's Disease held Saturday
BATON ROUGE - The annual "Walk to Remember" for Alzheimer's Disease awareness was held Saturday,
The walk provides education and support to families whose relatives are affected by the disease. Alongside the walk was craft activities, food and music.
The non-profit that hosts the walk, Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, says it encourages people to reach out regarding the disease.
