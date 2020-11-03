Voting machines in Spalding County, Georgia stop working due to glitch

SPALDING COUNTY, Georgia — An entire county in west Georgia has reported that its polling locations are down due to a glitch, WSB-TV reports.

Election officials in Spalding County have confirmed that a glitch in their voting system has resulted in a countywide shut down of voting machines.

The computers at all polling locations across Spalding County are down. The problem is being worked on and hopefully... Posted by Spalding County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

An official told WSB-TV Tuesday that area leaders are waiting to receive ink for the poll pad and are also waiting for Dominion Voting Systems Corporation, the company that sells electronic voting hardware and software, to handle the glitch.

In the meantime, officials say two thousand provisional ballots are being sent to voting locations so that people can still vote.

At this time, officials can't say exactly when the glitch will be fixed, but remain confident that every voter who wants to participate in the 2020 Election will be able to cast their ballot.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.