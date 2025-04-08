72°
Voting is open for Dancing for Big Buddy, and a familiar face is on the ballot!

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - It's that time of year again! Dancing for Big Buddy is a way to support youth mentoring programs in the capital city. 

This year, another familiar face is on the ballot: WBRZ's own Mia Monet is up for the title of Star Dancer!

Votes are $10 each and all proceeds are tax-deductible and go toward supporting the youth in Baton Rouge through the Big Buddy program. 

Cast your votes here!

