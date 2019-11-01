Voters in two Livingston Parish towns will decide whether to allow hard liquor sales

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The mayor of Albany is encouraging people to vote for legalizing the sale of hard liquor.

Angela Kinthn said she got the letter from the mayor saying the sales would bring in more business and tax revenue to the small town in Livingston Parish.

"I think yes, people can go three miles down the road to buy it or we can have it here. We need to have it here," Kinthn said.

Only beer is legal in Albany and the town Livingston. But on the November ballot, voters in those communities will decide if hard alcohol can be sold at stores, bars and restaurants.

"I'm against alcohol" said Sandra Williams, who has been Livingston near Albany all of her life.

Williams is against the sale of hard liquor in Albany because she believes it will make it easier for youngsters to get their hands on it.

"I don't care if they are 18, 17, 16 years old and they know they can't have it because of their age... They will find a way to get it," Williams said.

Early voting begins Saturday, Nov. 2, and the alcohol sales measures will be on the ballot in Albany and the town Livingston.