Voters deny sales tax for school security in Livingston
DENHAM SPRINGS – A sales tax to fund additional school security failed to get support from voters.
Fifty-six percent of people voted against the half-cent sales tax. Just more than 17,000 votes were cast in favor of the tax – not enough to levy the tax.
The tax was pushed by the sheriff’s office and school officials after a wave of violence and a school shooting in Florida last school year.
The sheriff’s office did not want to comment on the tax in the days leading up to Tuesday’s vote.
The tax failure follows a series of taxes denied by voters across the region in the last series of elections.
