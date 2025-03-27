64°
Voters deny sales tax for school security in Livingston

6 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 November 06, 2018 10:41 PM November 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

DENHAM SPRINGS – A sales tax to fund additional school security failed to get support from voters.

Fifty-six percent of people voted against the half-cent sales tax. Just more than 17,000 votes were cast in favor of the tax – not enough to levy the tax.

The tax was pushed by the sheriff’s office and school officials after a wave of violence and a school shooting in Florida last school year.

The sheriff’s office did not want to comment on the tax in the days leading up to Tuesday’s vote.

The tax failure follows a series of taxes denied by voters across the region in the last series of elections.

