Voters across capital region take up several tax renewals to fund municipal services - see results

BATON ROUGE — Voters across multiple capital region parishes voted on several tax renewals to fund municipal services at the ballot box Saturday, according to complete but unofficial results.

In Ascension Parish, the Belle Maison and Belle Savanne subdivisions voted for a permanent 15-mill property tax to pay for public infrastructure including streets, bridges and drainage. A house valued at $200,000 would be taxed $300 a year.

In Iberville Parish, residents voted for a 4-mill property tax renewal to maintain library services for 15 years, raising almost $5 million a year.

Livingston Parish voted in favor of a 7-mill property tax renewal for maintenance and equipment in schools. The tax will generate nearly $5 million annually.

St. James Parish asked voters to renew six property taxes for fire protection, hospital services, library, public buildings, roads and 911 service at a total of 22.25 mills. Voters chose to renew the tax. The parish also asked permission from voters to borrow up to $20 million for 20 years for road construction and drainage projects; this renewal passed.

Separately in St. James Parish, the recreation districts for Gramercy and much of the west bank voted in favor of 1-mill renewals, and the lighting district for areas outside Gramercy and Lutcher voted for a 1-mill property tax renewal.

In St. Mary Parish, the fire protection district at Cypremort Point and the Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 around Morgan City sought property tax renewals. Both the fire district renewal, worth $60,000 annually and the drainage tax that would raise $385,000 a year, passed.