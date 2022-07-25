Vote in Gonzales to put speed cameras in school zones pushed back

GONZALES- The city of Gonzales says speeding is becoming more of a problem, especially in one specific area.

"There are certain school zones here that we have noticed have in uptick in some of the speeding," Mayor Barney Arceneaux tells WBRZ Monday.

In an effort to force drivers to slow down, the city is hoping to put up speed cameras in school zones in city limits. The Mayor says this could unfortunately mean more tickets given out to drivers.

"It's a way to slow the traffic down. You hate to issue citations, but in this day and age, it's the way to go," Arceneaux said.

WBRZ first reported this plan two weeks ago. A vote was set for Monday, but it was delayed to work out the fine print.

One issue that needs clearing up is which Court would hear the case if a driver wants to fight a ticket issued by a speed camera.

The Mayor says he supports the proposal and thinks it will keep kids in school zones safe.

"There are still kids that walk, there are still kids that ride bikes, and that is the number one thing. I don't want to hear someone getting injured or god forbid even getting killed," Arceneaux said.

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson told WBRZ Monday that he still supports the ordinance.

Arceneaux says he thinks the details of the ordinance should be finalized in the next two weeks. He also think it will pass when it is finally brought to a vote.