Volunteers searching streets of Baton Rouge for missing Georgia man

BATON ROUGE- A group of volunteers with the United Cajun Navy gathered under the North Boulevard overpass Saturday afternoon after walking the downtown area for hours.

"I'm just really here, trying to do what is right," volunteer Kari Ditez said.

Their goal was to find Nathan Millard, a Georgia man who came to Baton Rouge on a business trip. He was last seen leaving Happy's Irish Pub on Feb. 22, telling his client he was going back to a hotel less than two blocks away.

Millard never made it. His phone was found blocks away from his hotel, and his debit card was used at the Greyhound bus station by someone else.

"I have my suspicions about someone going in and withdrawing money. I think it was strong armed, done by amateurs. I think he is somewhere in this vicinity," United Cajun Navy volunteer Greg Comeaux said.

Paul Rice, the father of Allie Rice, was alongside the group Saturday searching for the missing man. Paul's daughter was murdered Sept. 15 while stuck at a railroad crossing along Government Street. her killer has not been found.

"We've had the blessing of a lot of community support over the last six months with what we've been going through, so we definitely see the value of helping and getting involved," Rice said.

The group is hopeful questions will be answered soon.

"You have a guy that is missing, and a wife and kid that are devastated," Comeaux said.

Baton Rouge police officers have also searched the downtown area. Officers say they are using different videos to re-trace Millard's steps.