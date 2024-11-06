Volunteers keep children happy with free face painting

BATON ROUGE – Party Time and LSU students kept children who evacuated with their families in good spirits with free face painting and toys on Tuesday.



The Party Time Bluebonnet location did donated painting kits and toys for children at the shelter set up at Celtic Studios and donated seven face painting kits.

In addition, LSU exchange students from Germany and France painted the faces of children as animals, super heroes and other characters.

Celctic Studios was one of the first stops the volunteers made on Tuesday.