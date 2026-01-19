51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Volunteers join forces to pack meals for those facing food insecurity in remembrance of MLK Day

3 hours 25 seconds ago Monday, January 19 2026 Jan 19, 2026 January 19, 2026 7:22 AM January 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Volunteers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Healthy Blue Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana, along with guests from LSU Athletics, will be coming together to pack meals for those facing food insecurity on Monday in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

The volunteers will gather at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and work in teams to pack red beans and rice meal kits as part of Volunteer Louisiana's and Feeding Louisiana's statewide Million Meals for MLK campaign. 

Abigail Whitam, with 2une In, visited the food bank Monday morning to learn more about the campaign. Organizers told her that food banks are in dire need of food following the holidays, and that events like this are vital to helping support communities.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days