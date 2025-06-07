92°
Volunteers host community health fair in White Castle
WHITE CASTLE - Volunteers hosted a community health fair Saturday featuring free health screenings and live entertainment.
The Health Festival was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the White Castle Community Center Saturday.
Attendees could take advantage of free health screenings and immunizations, employment opportunities, free food and live entertainment.
