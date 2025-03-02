68°
Capitol building lights up honoring Scouting America
BATON ROUGE - To honor the 115-year anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America and the changing of their name to Scouting America, the Louisiana Capitol building is joining other cities across the nation lighting up red, white and blue.
The Capitol lit up in the colors of the star spangled banner honoring the nation's foremost youth program. Feb. 8 marks the organization's 115th anniversary and the official changing of its name to Scouting America.
Other cities around the country also lit up their capitol buildings red, white and blue honoring the organization and its contributions to youth nationwide.
