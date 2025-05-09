Visit Baton Rouge announces new tourism initiative centered around city's architecture

69°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — On Thursday, Visit Baton Rouge unveiled its newest campaign to help bring tourists to the capital city.

The new "Our Place, Your Pace" campaign aims to showcase shows, youth sports and conventions happening throughout the year. The design for the initiative takes inspiration from Baton Rouge's architecture.

Visit Baton Rouge says more than nine million people visited the capital city in 2024 alone.

"This is a great opportunity for us to showcase to visitors in a way that distinguishes our city and sets us apart from our neighbors, and welcomes them into the southern culture, but in a very distinct way," Vist Baton Rouge's Laura Cating said.

She added that people can expect the new campaign to appear at various events across Baton Rouge in the coming weeks.

