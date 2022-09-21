Violent brawl caught on video at McKinley High; at least one student facing expulsion

BATON ROUGE - A school resource officer had to help administrators break up a brawl that was caught on video at McKinley High School on Wednesday.

Warning: Video contains explicit language

Video obtained by WBRZ showed multiple students throwing punches at the campus and knocking over what appears to be a school employee at one point in the fight. No arrests were made, but school officials said one student may face expulsion.

The East Baton Rouge School System released the following statement in response.

"On Wednesday morning, four McKinley High School students were involved in a physical altercation. The school leadership team and school resource officer acted swiftly and effectively to separate all parties involved and without injury. Of the four students, one is in consideration for possible expulsion; no arrests were made. District leaders will implement all appropriate procedures to ensure proper protocols are followed."

Earlier this year, police officers swarmed the high school after another melee broke out involving both parents and students.