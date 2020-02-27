Ville Platte: City Council votes to give police officers pay raise

Ville Platte Police Department and City Court Photo: Google

VILLE PLATTE - The Ville Platte City Council has voted to increase police officers' starting pay from $11.63 to $15/hour.

Mayor Jennifer Vidrine said, "We want to have eventually such a strong police force, such a strong police presence that they don't even think about coming to Ville Platte."

The raises go into effect immediately and will be reflected in paychecks received this Friday.

According to KATC, Mayor Vidrine said the raises weren't approved until now due to mismanagement of funds on the part of the police chief.

"Since July, it has been in this budget and we have been urging the police department to look at the numbers and make this happen," Vidrine said. "It did not happen, it has not happen and it's February. I decided to take my pen, my pencil, the budget and a calculator to make it happen myself."

Vidrine said pay raises mark the first step in reducing the city's crime rate.

KATC reached out to Ville Platte's chief of police, Neal Lartigue, and has yet to receive a response.