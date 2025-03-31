72°
Village of Tangipahoa offices closed Monday, Tuesday due to storm damage

Monday, March 31 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA - The Village of Tangipahoa offices were closed Monday and are expected to be shut down Tuesday due to damage from storms in the area. 

The office said that the electrical box to the building was damaged in Monday morning's storms. 

They ask residents to monitor their social media pages for information about when the office will be back open. 

