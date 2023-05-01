Vigil held for two Livingston Parish brothers who drowned Saturday

INDEPENDENCE - A neighborhood in mourning came together Sunday evening to show support for the family of two brothers who drowned Saturday in the neighborhood's pond.

Candles spelled out the names of the 6-year-old and 9-year-old boys, who many say were always outside playing in the Deer Trail Lakes neighborhood.

"We out here really just spreading love for the two kids who lost their lives," neighbor Jonathan Bellzen said. "They lost their lives in a situation they couldn't control, their parents couldn't control. The community that's out here now loves them more than they could imagine."

The tight-knit mobile home community prayed for strength for the boys mother, who was too emotional to be there Sunday evening.

"When she can't sleep at night, and she's having restlessness, Lord give her strength in her darkest hours," the group prayed.

Samantha Bordelon, a medical professional, is close to the family. She is a neighbor and was there when the boys were pulled from the pond.

"We did compressions for about an hour. We were waiting for EMS to get here and we were waiting on the flight crew to get here," Bordelon said.

She says their usually happy and energetic neighborhood may never be the same.

"When I walked out this morning, it was eerily quiet and very uncomfortable. It was still."

Residents told WBRZ there is a clause in the leases for Deer Trail Lakes tenants that says if anything happens in the pond, the owners are not liable.