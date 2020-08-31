78°
VIDEO: Woman ambushed by masked man while leaving home, held at gunpoint

Monday, August 31 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Police are looking for a masked man who approached a woman while she was leaving her house and threatened her with a gun. 

The Baker Police Department released video of the incident Monday which shows the masked individual approaching the victim with a weapon drawn, commanding her to go back inside her home.

The department said the woman was leaving for work when she was ambushed. The man left after the the home's alarm system went off several times, police said. 

The suspect's motive for the attack is unclear at this time.

