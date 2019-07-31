88°
VIDEO: Overnight Zachary mobile home fire ruled as arson
ZACHARY - Fire officials are investigating an overnight fire that destroyed a mobile home in Zachary.
Around 2 a.m. Wednesday crews responded to a fire in the 4800 block of Rush Avenue. Officials say three occupants were able to escape before firefighters arrived at the scene.
Officials say the mobile home is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is being ruled as arson.
Anyone with knowledge on the fire is asked to contact authorities.
