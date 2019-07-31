88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Overnight Zachary mobile home fire ruled as arson

3 hours 46 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 July 31, 2019 8:57 AM July 31, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Fire officials are investigating an overnight fire that destroyed a mobile home in Zachary.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday crews responded to a fire in the 4800 block of Rush Avenue. Officials say three occupants were able to escape before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Officials say the mobile home is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is being ruled as arson.

Anyone with knowledge on the fire is asked to contact authorities.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days