Video catches woman stealing plants from outdoor seating area at Ponchatoula restaurant
PONCHATOULA - Surveillance footage from a restaurant showed a woman stealing plants from its outdoor seating area.
The videos, posted by Paul's Cafe on Facebook, showed a woman stealing plants hanging from the awning over its outdoor seating area Wednesday evening, hours after the cafe closed for the day. After getting them down from the awning, a second video showed the woman hauling the stolen greens away.
"Anyone recognize this woman?" management asked in a social media post.
