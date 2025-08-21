VIDEO: Car slams into side of building at end of BRPD chase, one killed and two hurt in crash

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and two were hurt when a car slammed into the side of a gas station at the end of a police chase Wednesday night.

WBRZ obtained security video from the Fast Stop on North Foster Drive that captured the moments when a speeding car barreled into the side of their building. Workers said that they heard the commotion shortly after 10 p.m. and went outside to see multiple BRPD officers surrounding the wrecked car with their guns drawn.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the car was being pursued by police before the crash occurred. Officers said they attempted to stop the car for traffic violations when someone threw a gun out of the vehicle.

The driver, 24-year-old Janae Fieldings, was killed and two passengers were in critical condition, BRPD said.

The vehicle hit a water line and a library nearby has been closed until repairs can be made.

No more details were immediately available.