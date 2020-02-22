VIDEO: Car runs over motorcyclists in road rage incident

Image: Facebook

LUTZ, Fla. - Two people on a motorcycle were injured during a road rage incident in Florida on Monday night, and the video is causing a social media stir.

The witness who captured the video said he was in utter shock after he saw the driver run over the couple of bikers. The man said the driver of the car ran the bikers off the road before they eventually caught up to the vehicle. When this happened, he pulled out his phone and started documenting the incident.

The witness said the exchange between the driver and bikers quickly became heated, and that’s when the driver ran them over.

Joe Calderazzo, a navy veteran, was the man who was run over.

”I thought the guy was trying to kill us obviously," Calderazzo explained. "You know you don't know what's going through your mind. Is he going to put the car in reverse? Is her going to turn around? Is he going to stop and pull out a gun? You don't know what's going on.”

The incident happened just after a Memorial Day bike ride for Veterans ended.

Authorities have identified the driver as 31-year-old Robert Vance. Vance is being charged with hit-and-run and aggravated battery. He’s a habitual traffic offender, according to police.

The bikers were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.