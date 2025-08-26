86°
Latest Weather Blog
Victoria's Toy Station closing up shop, new business moving into space
BATON ROUGE - Victoria's Toy Station will be closing on Thursday after four decades in business.
Victoria's opened in 1981 in Catfish Town and moved to Government Street in 1987, where they've been selling toys since.
Shoppers have until 6 p.m. Thursday before Victoria's closes their doors and The Modern Munchkin Co. moves in.
Trending News
The business said some of the items left over will be donated to Sylvia's Toys for Christmas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
17-year-old shot during road rage incident died, family says
-
Mayor Sid Edwards undecided on potential EMS-Fire merger after paramedics raise concerns
-
Smitty's Supply employee recounts fast evacuation of facility
-
Smitty's: "Almost all employees are being laid off", no severance package offered
-
2 Your Town: Tarzan of the Bayou, The forgotten film legacy of...
Sports Video
-
Southern learning lessons from season opening loss to prepare for next game
-
State Rep. Dixon McMakin taking over as Tiger Stadium announcer with Dan...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Aaron Anderson changes the Tigers fate against Sooners with...
-
LSU football enters game week with expectations aplenty