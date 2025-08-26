Victoria's Toy Station closing up shop, new business moving into space

BATON ROUGE - Victoria's Toy Station will be closing on Thursday after four decades in business.

Victoria's opened in 1981 in Catfish Town and moved to Government Street in 1987, where they've been selling toys since.

Shoppers have until 6 p.m. Thursday before Victoria's closes their doors and The Modern Munchkin Co. moves in.

The business said some of the items left over will be donated to Sylvia's Toys for Christmas.