Victim told to 'give up the money' during armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman for her involvement in a weekend armed robbery.

Around 9:40 a.m. Sunday, the victim was walking in an alley in the 4500 block of North Street when she was approached by a man and woman. According to the arrest report, the unidentified man pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's money.

The victim told the suspects she didn't have any money on her. Police say the female suspect, later identified as Lillian Stewart, repeatedly told the victim to "give up the money."

Eventually, the victim pulled out $10 from her shoe, gave it to the robbers, and ran away. After the incident, Stewart was seen in the area.

When police approached her, Stewart fled on foot. She was later arrested and charged with armed robbery and resisting an officer.