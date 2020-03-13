78°
Victim identified in fatal shooting on Education St.

3 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Friday, December 23 2016 Dec 23, 2016 December 23, 2016 9:38 PM December 23, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge Friday night.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Education St. near Napoleon. 

The victim, Charles Porter, 43, was found lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities. He died at the scene. 

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

