Victim identified in fatal shooting on Education St.
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge Friday night.
Authorities said the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Education St. near Napoleon.
The victim, Charles Porter, 43, was found lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities. He died at the scene.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
