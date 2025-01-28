55°
Vicious Biscuit in Gonzales raising money for families of New Orleans terror attack victims

Tuesday, January 28 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Vicious Biscuit is supporting families of the victims affected by the New Year's Day terrorist attack in New Orleans.

Ten percent of every order will be donated to the Great New Orleans Foundation to help out those affected by the attack.

The donation will be going until Feb. 2.

