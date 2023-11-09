Veterans, active duty members to get in free to all Audubon attractions this weekend

NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Nature Institute is offering free admission to veterans and active duty service members this weekend for Veterans Day.

Its Military Appreciation Weekend lasts between Friday and Sunday.

Veterans, all active-duty military members and current reservists will receive free Military Appreciation admission at Audubon Zoo, Audubon Aquarium and Audubon Insectarium.

"Welcoming our veterans and military members to our attractions is a way we can show our appreciation for their service to our country," said Ron Forman, Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO. "We owe our military a debt of gratitude and hope they enjoy making memories with friends and family while they explore the wonders of nature."