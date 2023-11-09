81°
Latest Weather Blog
Veterans, active duty members to get in free to all Audubon attractions this weekend
NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Nature Institute is offering free admission to veterans and active duty service members this weekend for Veterans Day.
Its Military Appreciation Weekend lasts between Friday and Sunday.
Veterans, all active-duty military members and current reservists will receive free Military Appreciation admission at Audubon Zoo, Audubon Aquarium and Audubon Insectarium.
Trending News
"Welcoming our veterans and military members to our attractions is a way we can show our appreciation for their service to our country," said Ron Forman, Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO. "We owe our military a debt of gratitude and hope they enjoy making memories with friends and family while they explore the wonders of nature."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Blair Rousseau
-
Attorney asks Metro Council to find solution for homes that are damaged...
-
Task force aims to lower infant, maternal mortality rates
-
Navy Veteran from Baton Rouge gifted new car ahead of Veteran's Day
-
In wake of LSU band member's death, coroner discusses Baton Rouge's chilling...