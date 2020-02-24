Veteran featured in On Your Side reports continues having issues with flood-damaged home

BATON ROUGE - A WWII veteran has has his share of issues getting back into his home following the 2016 flood. It was in 2018 when 2 On Your Side first met Sam Moran at his home on Hanks Drive. Then, he was fighting with Restore Louisiana-appointed contractors to make repairs on the house he built himself.

He finally moved back into that home in early 2019, but he recently has had trouble getting those final repairs checked off his list. Moran says he contacted Restore in October to go over his list of problems which includes flooring issues, electrical outlets, paint, an unsecured and leaking toilet, and an unfinished ceiling. As he's been waiting for those repairs to be made, Moran was exiting his shower a few weeks ago and reached for a towel in his bathroom cabinet when the entire wooden structure fell off the wall and onto him.

"I walked up here to get a towel and that cabinet hit me in the top of the head, knocked me back here," Moran said. "There were only towels in it."

But he says the cabinet weights about 50 pounds and landed on top of him. Bruises and bumps on his head kept him in the hospital for two nights.

"I don't know how it didn't kill me to start off with," he said.

Thankfully a friend was at his home when it happened and was able to help him to safety.

Moran tells WBRZ the cabinet was installed about a year ago by a contractor hired by Restore Louisiana. While the incident is jarring by itself, what he found behind the cabinet is more concerning to him.

The wall behind the cabinet revealed a line of about a dozens small holes where it looks like someone was trying to locate a stud. It appears that stud was never found and instead the cabinet was secured by four two-inch screws without drywall anchors. Three screws at the top and one at the bottom.

"I don't deserve to be hit by no damn cabinet," Moran said.

The stress and worry of it all has caused affected Moran, who just wants his home put back together again the right way.

Restore Louisiana tells WBRZ it's taking this issue very seriously and has contacted Moran to set up a visit at his house to address his concerns. It says it will make any necessary and appropriate repairs.